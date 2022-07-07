Coach Eddie Jones said Thursday three new faces in England’s back line would give his team more attacking options for their must-win second Test against an Australian side that has been forced into five changes.

The visitors crashed 30-28 against a 14-man Wallabies in the first match of the three-Test series at Perth last weekend and with the pressure mounting, Jones rolled the dice for their clash in Brisbane on Saturday.

Leicester Tigers’ Jack van Poortvliet will make his first start at scrum-half, replacing veteran Danny Care, after scoring a try off the bench last weekend.

Jones also handed debuts to Northampton Saints’ Tommy Freeman (left wing) and the Tigers’ Guy Porter (outside centre), in place of the under-performing Joe Cokanasiga and Joe Marchant.

Owen Farrell starts at inside centre with Marcus Smith at fly-half. Jack Nowell is on the right wing and Freddie Steward stays at fullback.

