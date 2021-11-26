The England men’s rugby union team prepared for their crunch Autumn International clash with world champions South Africa by undergoing an epic tug of war against an 8.5 tonne Dakar Rally truck in ‘The Stress Test’ on Red Bull TV. Here is all you need to know:

England coach Eddie Jones saw his team lose the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final to the Springboks 32-12 in Yokohama, Japan and wanted to get them better prepared for their first game since that agonising day.

The Australian mastermind and the Rugby Football Union (RFU) wanted their players to come up against a number of stressful challenges to help cope with high-pressure scenarios in big games like this one.

