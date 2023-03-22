England and Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell said on Tuesday that missing the World Cup with an injury made him mentally stronger.

The 26-year-old tore his hamstring just before the tournament to rule him out of contention for Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Chilwell returned for Chelsea in February and his form at club level has earned an England recall for Euro 2024 qualifiers this week against Italy and Ukraine.

“Of course mentally it is very challenging,” Chilwell told reporters on suffering his injury so close to the tournament in Qatar.

