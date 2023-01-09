Owen Farrell could miss England’s Six Nations opener against Scotland next month after being cited for a dangerous tackle during Saracens’ 19-16 Premiership win over Gloucester.

The Saracens fly-half, 31, is in line to start for England in Steve Borthwick’s first game in charge, against Scotland at Twickenham on February 4.

But he could be sidelined following what appeared to be a high, shoulder-led charge on Gloucester replacement Jack Clement near the end of a tense encounter at Kingsholm on Friday, where Farrell landed a winning drop-goal with the last kick of the game.

