England defender Reece James will miss the Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine, it was announced Saturday.

The 23-year-old Chelsea right-back’s season has been blighted by injury, with James missing the World Cup in Qatar due to a knee problem.

He came off the bench as 10-man England completed a 2-1 victory against reigning champions Italy in Thursday’s European qualification opener — his first cap since September.

But he has now been ruled out of Sunday’s Group C match at home to Ukraine.

“Reece James has withdrawn from the England squad and will not feature against Ukraine on Sunday,” a Football Association statement read.

