Steve Borthwick vowed to get Twickenham “roaring” after being appointed as the new head coach of the England rugby team on Monday with just nine months to revive their flagging fortunes until the 2023 World Cup.

Former England captain Borthwick, previously in charge of Premiership champions Leicester, has succeeded veteran coach Eddie Jones after the Australian was sacked following England’s worst year of results since 2008, managing only five wins from 12 games.

“To be appointed to this role fills me with incredible pride and I’m honoured to take on this job,” Borthwick, told a Twickenham news conference on Monday.

