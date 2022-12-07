England midfielder Declan Rice missed training ahead of Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final with France due to an unspecified illness.
Rice did not take part in the session at the Al Wakrah on Wednesday although it was not clear how serious his illness is.
Rice, the West Ham United midfielder, has started in all four of England’s matches in Qatar and is a key component of Gareth Southgate’s midfield.
