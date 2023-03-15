Freddie Steward says he hopes the “only way is up” for beleaguered England after a record-breaking defeat by France as they seek to spoil Ireland’s Grand Slam party on Saturday.

England suffered the heaviest home defeat in their history last weekend as the reigning Six Nations champions ran in seven tries during a 53-10 rout of Steve Borthwick’s men.

Having been hammered by France, the world’s second-ranked team, they now face Ireland, top of the global standings, as the hosts bid to complete a championship clean sweep in Dublin for the first time since 2018.

More details on SportsDesk.