England defender Kyle Walker faces a race to be fit for the World Cup after Manchester City revealed he had undergone groin surgery.
Walker suffered the injury in the first half of City’s 6-3 victory against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
No timescale has been put on his return but it is understood City believe he still has a chance of playing at the World Cup, which gets under way for England against Iran in Qatar on November 21.
