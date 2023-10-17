England manager Gareth Southgate has vowed to keep selecting Jordan Henderson despite the midfielder being targeted by fans for joining Saudi side Al-Ettifaq.

The former Liverpool captain was booed by sections of the Wembley crowd when he was substituted during Friday’s 1-0 friendly win over Australia.

Henderson has been criticised for his move to the Gulf kingdom, where homosexuality is illegal, after being a vocal supporter of gay rights during his 12 years at Anfield.

Southgate slammed the supporters’ actions as “defying logic” after the Australia match and said it will have no impact on his team selection for Tuesday’s Euro 2024 qualifier at home to Italy.

“I will always pick the players who I think are the best players to represent the team, that gives us the best chance of winning - unless I think there is something that is not appropriate,” Southgate told reporters.

