England recorded the biggest win in European Championship history as Beth Mead’s hat-trick inspired an 8-0 demolition of Norway that booked the hosts’ quarter-final place on Monday.

Sarina Wiegman’s side scored six in the first half on route to smashing their own women’s Euro record margin of victory set when they beat Scotland 6-0 in 2017.

No team, either male or female, had ever scored eight at a European Championship until England’s incredible goal-spree against the overwhelmed Norwegians in Brighton.