Raheem Sterling says England are shutting out the “noise” and “panic” from outside their Euro 2020 camp after their laboured goalless draw against Scotland.

The Manchester City forward was part of Gareth Southgate’s team that was booed off the pitch at Wembley on Friday and came in for widespread criticism from elsewhere.

But the 26-year-old, who scored the only goal in England’s opening win against Croatia last week, said the players knew how to ignore the external pressure.

“I do feel there’s a bit of an overreaction... I just feel there’s more of a panic on the outside than inside the building,” he said.

