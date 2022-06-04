England slumped to their first defeat against Hungary in 60 years on Saturday as the hosts earned a shock 1-0 win in Budapest to launch their Nations League campaign.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Hungary celebrated their first victory over England since 1962.

Defeat on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final was the only time Gareth Southgate’s side had been beaten in their previous 22 games.

However, an experimental side failed to trouble the hosts, who were roared on by a 30,000 crowd largely consisting of school children.

Hungary were forced to play the game behind closed doors due to the behaviour of fans during their home matches at Euro 2020.

