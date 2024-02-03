England kicked off their Six Nations campaign with a hard-fought 27-24 win over Italy in Rome, ending a long-standing opening day hoodoo.

Elliot Daly and Alex Mitchell scored England’s two tries with George Ford kicking the rest of the points for Steve Borthwick’s men, who claimed their first round one win since 2019.

England are a point behind Ireland, who soundly beat France on Friday, in the Six Nations standings after failing to earn a bonus point in a bitty display in the Italian capital.

The away side were trailing Italy by nine points mid-way through the first half after superb tries by Alessandro Garbisi and Tommaso Allan.

