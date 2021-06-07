Harry Kane believes England will start their bid to win Euro 2020 in a “better place” than they were before reaching the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

Gareth Southgate’s side made a surprise run to the last four in Russia three years ago.

But there are greater expectations around his vibrant young team as they prepare to kick off their European Championship campaign against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday.

Croatia ended England’s World Cup hopes in Russia, but Three Lions captain Kane is certain Southgate’s revamped squad are better equipped to go the distance this time.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta