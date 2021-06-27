A lot of supporters would have preferred if England finished second in their Euro 2020 group and avoided a clash against the one of the big teams in the round of 16.

While I get their point, I couldn’t disagree more.

After performances that ranged from sleepy to lacklustre in the group stage, England need a proper test of their credentials. They need their bluff calling. And only a game against a team of substance is going to do that.

As it has turned out, it’s the Germans that lay in wait for England on Tuesday when one of the oldest and fiercest football rivalries is rekindled at Wembley. It will be a stern test of Gareth Southgate’s team which has shown in flashes what it can do, but which for the most part has looked disjointed and lethargic.

Personally, I would rather find out at this point in the tournament whether there is more to England than meets the eye or if they are only capable of flattering to deceive for a brief period in each game. Either give us a reason to hope and dream or put us out of my misery early on.

Ultimately, the only way we are going to know what England are capable of is if they come up against a top-level opponent like France, Portugal or, as it happened, Germany. Beat a big team and the tournament becomes interesting, lose and at least we aren’t going to stumble our way to a humiliating exit at a later stage.

Let me be very clear about one thing – England are more than capable of beating Germany. Just as they are capable of beating France and Portugal and every other team in Euro 2020.

Whether or not that capability is translated into results is an entirely different story. Despite qualifying from their group without conceding a goal, this England team is nothing like the sum of its parts. And I blame Southgate for that.

When you look at the other contenders in this tournament, they all have a style and a plan. For some it is dominating possession, for others it is the high press. Some focus on wing play while others live off the counterattack.

England, on the other hand, don’t seem to know which approach they want to take, trying a bit of everything in each game in the hope that one style of play will eventually start to work.

So far it has just about seen them through. But that sort of lucky dip approach is not going to cut it against a German team that may lack their old fluidity but can still be devastating, as Portugal found out.

Apart from the lack of a style, Southgate also needs to sort out another problem – his own indecision on team selection. I know he is blessed with an abundance of attacking players, but he needs to pick four and stick with them until they actually know each other’s names.

That decision can’t be on the basis of who got him the best Christmas present or who has served him well in the past. It has to be on current levels of performance. Giving out-of-form Marcus Rashford more pitch time than in-form Jadon Sancho is just silly, for example.

And all this “Harry Kane is undroppable” nonsense is irritating me. “You can’t drop him, he’s world class” I hear a lot. Nonsense! If a striker isn’t scoring, and not looking like scoring, then he is droppable. Whatever his name.

The great strikers score goals even when they are off form or playing for unremarkable teams. Robert Lewandowski being a case in point.

Three games, no goals, barely a shot on target – that tells me Kane can be dropped. But Southgate lacks the courage to make decision of that magnitude.

Don’t get me wrong, I really do believe England have all the ingredients needed to beat Germany and power on through to the final. With a few extra ingredients for garnish as well. But do they have the chef who knows what the recipe should be? I still don’t think so.

At least by 8 o’ clock on Tuesday we will know one way or the other.

A weight on our minds

Let’s move away from football now and move on to a rather hot topic that is bouncing around the world’s media – the inclusion of Laurel Hubbard in New Zealand’s women weightlifting squad for next month’s Olympic Games.

Hubbard, 43, will become the first transgender athlete to take part in the Olympics. But her inclusion in the squad has only served to further divide opinion on a subject that was already hugely controversial.

Trans groups have welcomed the decision, but many, many others are saying this is just a step too far. And I am definitely with the ‘others’ on this.

Hubbard has been allowed to take part in the games because her testosterone levels are within the limits set by the International Olympic Committee. Which is fair enough I suppose. Those are the rules as they stand.

However, those rules simply don’t take into account the fact that Laurel, who was known as Gavin until she was 35, went through puberty as a man and that had a hugely significant effect on her power, strength, bone structure and muscle development.

The simple fact is that Hubbard does, whatever the IOC guidelines says, have a clear advantage over the women she is competing against. Before transitioning, Hubbard was an average weightlifter, never really setting the sport alight and not even making it into international competition.

Since competing as a woman, Hubbard has won all sorts of top-level trophies, including silver at the 2017 women’s world championships. Doesn’t sound very much like a level playing field does it now? I am all for the total inclusion of transgender people in society and life. But I think any attempt to do so in the sporting world is just too controversial and, more importantly, very unfair on women competitors.

Hubbard’s inclusion in the New Zealand squad has meant a young weightlifter called Kuinini Manumua has missed out on the Olympics. It doesn’t matter that she has been training hard for years or that she has fought tooth and nail to achieve her dream – she is staying home because someone who grew up as a big, strapping man has now become a woman.

And that’s just not even close to being the way things should work.

As I said, I am all for trans rights. But, in a sporting context, they cannot be favoured at the expense of two equally important factors – sporting fairness and women’s rights.

Allowing Hubbard to compete in the Olympics is not generating equality but doing the exact opposite. The IOC has got this wrong and something needs to change.

The division between the sexes in sport should only be made on the basis of biology. I just can’t see any other way being fair.

