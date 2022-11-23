England captain Harry Kane is due to have a scan on his ankle, two days before his country face the United States in the World Cup, reports said on Wednesday.

Kane left the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday with strapping to his ankle after the 6-2 win over Iran but took part in a light training session on Tuesday.

The striker suffered the injury in the second half and was subbed after 76 minutes.

England boss Gareth Southgate said after the game that Kane’s withdrawal was a precaution.

But the striker was then spotted leaving the stadium with strapping around his ankle.

