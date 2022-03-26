Harry Kane moved level with Bobby Charlton on England’s list of record goalscorers as the striker’s late penalty secured a 2-1 win against Switzerland in Saturday’s friendly at Wembley.

Kane netted from the spot to reach 49 England goals, moving him ahead of Gary Lineker and into a second place tie with Charlton.

Only Wayne Rooney, with 53 goals, has scored more times for the Three Lions and it would be little surprise if Kane broke the record later this year.

England captain Kane, who made his international debut seven years ago this month, has reached 49 goals in just 68 appearances, while Manchester United legend Charlton took 101 to hit that total.

