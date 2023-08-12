England fought back from a goal down to beat Colombia 2-1 on Saturday in a bruising encounter and set up a tasty Women’s World Cup semi-final with Australia.

Arsenal forward Alessia Russo scored the winner for the European champions just after the hour in front of 75,000 in Sydney to end Colombia’s run in the tournament.

Earlier in the day, co-hosts Australia beat France 7-6 in a thrilling penalty shootout in Brisbane to reach the last four for the first time in their history.

