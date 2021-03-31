Harry Kane became England’s all-time leading penalty scorer on Wednesday as Gareth Southgate’s side beat Poland 2-1 to make it three wins out of three and seize control of their World Cup qualifying group.

The England captain’s 10th international goal from a spot-kick was cancelled out in the second half by Jakub Moder after a defensive howler from John Stones.

But England regained the lead with five minutes left on the clock when Harry Maguire smashed home after central defensive partner Stones headed a corner back across goal.

