England’s women will be talked about “all over the world” said coach Sarina Wiegman after thrashing Sweden 4-0 in Sheffield on Tuesday to reach the Euro 2022 final.

After semi-final heartache in the last three major tournaments, it was fourth time lucky for the Lionesess to the delight of the home crowd of 29,000 at Bramall Lane to set up a clash against Germany or France.

England have never won a major tournament in the women’s game, but on this form will take some stopping in front of a sold out Wembley on Sunday.

Goals either side of half-time from Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze put the hosts well on course to inflict Sweden’s first defeat from open play since 2019.

But it was substitute Alessia Russo’s stunning backheel through the legs of Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl that will live long in the memory.

Fran Kirby then added a fourth 14 minutes from time.

Click here for full story