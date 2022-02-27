England will not play international matches at any level “for the forseeable future” against Russian teams following the invasion of Ukraine, the country’s football association said Sunday.

The decision follows announcements by Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic — all future or potential opponents of Russia in World Cup qualifying — that they will refuse to play Russia at any venue.

The FA’s statement read: “Out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership, the FA can confirm that we won’t play against Russia in any international fixtures for the foreseeable future.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.