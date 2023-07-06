Sarina Wiegman compared England’s long wait for a major tournament win to a national “trauma” as the Lionesses aim to back up their Euro 2022 triumph at the women’s World Cup.

Victory on home soil last year secured England’s first ever major tournament in the women’s game and ended a 57-year-wait for any success since the men’s side won the 1966 World Cup.

“What I really noticed is wanting to win a tournament is so deep in society that it was almost a trauma,” England women’s boss Wiegman, who recently received the honour of a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) from Prince William, told the BBC.

“After winning, people were so proud and it was so intense, it’s really been incredible.”

