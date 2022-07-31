England women ’ s captain Leah Williamson called on the Lionesses to seize the opportunity of a lifetime with the host nation gripped for Sunday ’ s Euro 2022 final against Germany at Wembley.

A tournament that has smashed attendance records will get a fitting finale with a crowd of 87,000 expected to set a new high for a final at either the men ’ s or women ’ s European Championship.

England have never won a major tournament in the women ’ s game and have waited 56 years for any triumph since the men ’ s 1966 World Cup.

"Tomorrow is a day of opportunity, ” said Williamson on the eve of the game.

"That ’ s the only thing that makes it any different to any other game, that the stakes are that much higher. But this is what we all live for and this is why I play football. ”

Anticipation is reaching fever pitch in a nation where women ’ s football was banned for nearly 50 years until 1970.

On top of a sold-out Wembley, a crowd of 7,000 is set to congregate to watch the final on big screens in London ’ s Trafalgar Square.

Click here for full story