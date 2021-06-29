My first memories as a football fan have to do with England. I rooted for my national team in the two semi-final duels in 1990 and 1996.

Germany won both games on penalties and went on to win the title.

England could have won both matches, too. I was impressed by the endless energy of Paul Gascoigne. He was the most dazzling but also tragic figure for England.

In 1990, he received a second yellow card in tears, which would have suspended him for the final. In 1996, he was twenty centimetres short of scoring the golden goal in extra time. He slipped past the ball at the far post, Germany fans will remember forever.

