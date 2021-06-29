England’s rivalry with Germany will be rekindled on Tuesday in a blockbuster Euro 2020 last-16 clash at Wembley.

The greatest day in the Three Lions’ history came against West Germany at the same stadium in 1966 but since then England have never beaten the four-time world champions in a knockout match at a major tournament.

AFP Sport looks at five classic clashes that fostered a historic rivalry.

1966 - England 4 West Germany 2

England are aiming to end 55 years of hurt without winning a major tournament on July 11.

Geoff Hurst’s hat-trick in 1966 is part of football folklore in his homeland but not so fondly remembered in Germany due to controversy over the crucial third England goal.

After 90 minutes the sides were level at 2-2 thanks to Wolfgang Weber’s last-minute equaliser for the Germans.

Hurst’s second goal came when his shot bounced down off the underside of the bar and Tofiq Bahramov, a linesman from Azerbaijan, awarded the goal.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta