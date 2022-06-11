England remain winless three games into their Nations League campaign after a 0-0 draw against Italy in front of a sparse crowd in Wolverhampton on Saturday.

A rematch of last year’s Euro 2020 final took place in front of just 3,000 school children as England served a one-match behind closed doors punishment for the chaos that ensued that night at Wembley last July.

Since beating the Three Lions on penalties to become champions of Europe, things have gone wrong for Roberto Mancini’s men as they missed out on a second consecutive World Cup.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta