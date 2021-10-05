Raheem Sterling says England want to make history by winning the 2022 World Cup after an agonising defeat in the final of Euro 2020.

The Three Lions were a penalty shoot-out away from winning a first trophy since the 1966 World Cup before being edged out by Italy at Wembley in July.

“You still have people saying congratulations or something and it’s like… there’s not much to congratulate as we didn’t win,” the Manchester City forward told Sky Sports.

