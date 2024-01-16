England Women's manager Sarina Wiegman signed a new contract on Tuesday that will run to the 2027 World Cup.

Wiegman has made a big impact since taking charge of the Lionesses in September 2021.

The Dutch coach led England's women to European Championship glory at Wembley in 2022.

She took England to last year's World Cup final, although they were beaten 1-0 by Spain.

England also won the first Women's Finalissima against Brazil under Wiegman's leadership last year.

On Monday night, the 54-year-old won the 2023 FIFA award for the best women's coach.

