The England women’s football squad have made a collective donation to the #PlayersTogether fund, launched by Premier League players last week, it was announced Tuesday.

The fund was created after footballers met to discuss how they could best support staff in Britain’s state-run National Health Service and other frontline workers during the coronavirus outbreak, which has halted all major sport worldwide.

A statement issued by the England women’s team said: “After discussions with a number of Premier League players, we are delighted to confirm that the whole of the Lionesses squad will make a collective donation to the #PlayersTogether fund.”

Highly-paid Premier League players found themselves being criticised, including by prominent politicians, for not doing enough during the coronavirus crisis.

The Premier League’s initial plan for a 30-percent wage cut was rebuffed by the players, who wanted their contribution to make a difference to NHS staff.

Several clubs, however, have since agreed wage deferrals with their players.