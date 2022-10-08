England Women rode a wave of euphoria to beat world champions the United States 2-1 on Friday in their first match at Wembley since they were crowned European champions in July.

An early goal from Lauren Hemp and a Georgia Stanway penalty either side of a Sophia Smith strike propelled England to their first win over the US since 2017, laying down a marker for next year’s World Cup.

The build-up to the friendly in London was overshadowed by the damning revelations in a report detailing “systemic” sexual abuse and misconduct in the US domestic game.

Click here for full story.