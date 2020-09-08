England women’s international Lucy Bronze has rejoined Manchester City from Lyon on a two-year deal, the Women’s Super League club announced on Tuesday.

Bronze, 28, left City to join Lyon in 2017 and helped them cement their place as Europe’s leading women’s club as they won a glut of silverware, including three successive Champions League titles.

The defender, UEFA women’s player of the year in 2019, has 81 England caps.

