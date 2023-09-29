Japan survived a ferocious fightback by 14-man Samoa to win 28-22 in Toulouse on Thursday, tightening their grip on second place in World Cup Pool D and ensuring leaders England would reach the quarter-finals.

Japan were more disciplined in defence and more dangerous in attack as they built a 17-point lead with a man advantage with 15 minutes to go. But Samoa struck twice as Japan ended up clinging on to their World Cup hopes.

Japan can ensure they join England in the quarter-finals if they beat Argentina on the last day of pool matches on October 8. Samoa wrap up their campaign against England.

“It is knockout footy for us, we have got to try beat a tough Argentina team next week,” said Japan full-back Lomano Lemeki.

