George Cohen,the right-back in England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team, has died aged 83, his former club Fulham announced Friday.

The 37-times capped defender played every minute of the victorious campaign on home soil that culminated in a 4-2 extra-time win over the then West Germany to give England their first — and so far only — football World Cup title.

“Everyone at Fulham Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players — and gentlemen — George Cohen MBE,” said a statement on the London club’s website.

