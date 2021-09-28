England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83

England World Cup winner and Liverpool’s record league goalscorer Roger Hunt has died at the age of 83, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Hunt, who played in the 1966 World Cup final against West Germany, which England won 4-2, scored an unrivalled 244 league goals for the Reds.

“We are mourning the passing of legendary former player Roger Hunt,” the club said in a statement posted on their official Twitter account.

“The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Roger’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time. Rest in peace, Sir Roger Hunt 1938 - 2021.”

