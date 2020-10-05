Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham has apologised after footage emerged of him attending a party with England teammates Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho in an apparent breach of national coronavirus rules.
The Sun newspaper published the video, which appears to show the three players at a gathering in London with more than six people present on Saturday.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us