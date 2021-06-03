England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss Euro 2020 with a thigh injury suffered in Wednesday’s friendly against Austria.

Alexander-Arnold limped off in the closing stages of England’s 1-0 win after sustaining the injury while clearing the ball.

The Liverpool right-back looked emotional as he was helped around the pitch and England manager Gareth Southgate admitted after the game that it was “not a good sign”.

