England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss Euro 2020 with a thigh injury suffered in Wednesday’s friendly against Austria.
Alexander-Arnold limped off in the closing stages of England’s 1-0 win after sustaining the injury while clearing the ball.
The Liverpool right-back looked emotional as he was helped around the pitch and England manager Gareth Southgate admitted after the game that it was “not a good sign”.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us