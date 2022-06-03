Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been ruled out of England’s Nations League matches against Hungary and Germany after testing positive for Covid-19.

Foden has left the squad’s training centre but England coach Gareth Southgate said he could return for games at home to Italy and Hungary on June 11 and 14.

“Phil Foden has tested positive for Covid so he has had to leave,” Southgate said on Friday.

