Jonathan Joseph has insisted there is no danger of England being caught cold when they face a struggling Wales in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Victory over their fierce border rivals in Llanelli on Saturday would assure Six Nations champions England of a place in next week’s final and deepen the mood of despondency enveloping the Welsh game.

England are huge favourites to win at Parc Y Scarlets, with Wales having lost six matches in a row prior to last weekend’s success against Georgia.

But England wing Joseph said Friday that complacency won’t be an issue.

“I’m not going to fall into that trap,” Joseph told reporters.

“If you do as a team, you find yourself in an arm wrestle and not playing to the standards you should be.”

