England midfielder Mason Mount is relishing the possibility of another head-to-head battle with Croatia’s Luka Modric in Sunday’s Euro 2020 clash after taking the spoils in his first encounter with his boyhood idol.

Mount’s influential display played a key role in Chelsea’s Champions League semi-final victory against Modric’s Real Madrid this season.

The Chelsea star grew up in awe of Modric’s graceful performances for Tottenham, Real and Croatia so had to pinch himself when Modric asked for his shirt after Chelsea’s 2-0 second-leg triumph at Stamford Bridge.

