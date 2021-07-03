Jordan Pickford says he would happily swap personal accolades for a Euro 2020 winners’ medal as the in-form England goalkeeper prepares to make history in Saturday’s quarter-final against Ukraine.

Pickford has been one of the unexpected heroes of Gareth Southgate’s team during their march to the last eight.

After a turbulent season with Everton, during which the 27-year-old was dropped during a run of costly mistakes, Pickford has found redemption in the European Championship.

