Jordan Pickford says he would happily swap personal accolades for a Euro 2020 winners’ medal as the in-form England goalkeeper prepares to make history in Saturday’s quarter-final against Ukraine.
Pickford has been one of the unexpected heroes of Gareth Southgate’s team during their march to the last eight.
After a turbulent season with Everton, during which the 27-year-old was dropped during a run of costly mistakes, Pickford has found redemption in the European Championship.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us