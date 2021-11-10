West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has withdrawn from the England squad for their crucial World Cup qualifiers due to an illness.

Rice will miss England’s matches against Albania and San Marino as they look to seal qualification for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

“Declan Rice has withdrawn from the England squad. Having been unable to train due to illness since reporting to St. George’s Park, the midfielder has returned to West Ham United and will play no part in the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers,” an FA statement said.

