Raheem Sterling said England were braced for a heavyweight last-16 clash at Euro 2020 after topping Group D with a 1-0 win against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

The victory at Wembley means England are likely to face either world champions France, holders Portugal or Germany in the knockout phase.

England were heavily criticised for their toothless performance in the 0-0 draw against Scotland but found more of an attacking edge in their final group game.

“I think there are positives from the game,” Sterling, who also scored England’s only other goal of the group phase in the 1-0 opening win against Croatia, told ITV.

