England manager Gareth Southgate insists nobody can take their place in his World Cup squad for granted.

Southgate’s side stepped up their preparations for the World Cup with a 3-0 win against Ivory Coast in Tuesday’s friendly at Wembley.

He made 10 changes from Saturday’s friendly victory over Switzerland to take a closer look at some of the fringe players hoping to secure a seat on the plane to Qatar in November.

