Valletta FC are set to receive a major boost in the coming days as English businessman Steve Vaughan Senior has agreed to invest in the club, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Reports in Maltese media have been circulating in the past few weeks that Valletta FC have been in talks with various investors in a bid to bring in a substantial financial injection into the club.

Valletta FC president Alex Fenech had made no secret of the need to bring in new investors at the club and it looks like his continuous efforts to attract new people at the club have given a positive outcome.

Talks with Steve Vaughan Senior have been ongoing for the past few weeks and an agreement was finally reached that will see Vaughan being co-opted into the Valletta FC committee subject to the Malta FA’s approval.

