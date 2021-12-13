After two all-English finals in the last three years, Premier League clubs have been rampant in Europe again this season and look ready to dominate the Champions League knockout stages, with the draw for the last 16 taking place on Monday.

Liverpool ran riot in what appeared a difficult section, becoming the first English side to win six Champions League group games out of six against Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan, scoring 17 goals in the process.

They were even able to go to San Siro last Tuesday and win 2-1 against a Milan side needing a result, despite fielding only three regular starters. Manager Jurgen Klopp called it “absolutely incredible”.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta