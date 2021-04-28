English cricket bosses and Premiership rugby chiefs announced on Wednesday they would join football’s boycott of social media in a show of solidarity against racism and discrimination.

A coalition of football organisations including the English Football Association and Premier League revealed they would go silent on their channels from 1400 GMT on Friday until 2259 GMT on Monday.

A number of high-profile footballers have been racially abused online in recent months, prompting calls for tougher action from social media giants.

Broadcasters BT Sport and Talksport have announced they will be taking part in the protest along with Adidas, which manufactures more than a third of Premier League kits.

The England and Wales Cricket Board will be joined by all 18 first-class counties and the MCC in boycotting the platforms.

