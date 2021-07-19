The English Football Association have commissioned an independent investigation after ticketless fans fought their way into Wembley before the Euro 2020 final.

It has been reported that thousands of supporters gained entry to the stadium by storming the gates prior to Italy’s win against England.

There were ugly scenes in the stands and concourses during the game as fans with tickets clashed with those who had broken in.

Outside Wembley, it has been estimated that 200,000 people were in the area for a match with a 67,500 capacity, with the drunken and violent scenes marring the showpiece event.

