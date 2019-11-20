Developing business English skills is about learning to work smarter. It encompasses more than basic grammar and vocabulary skills. Partaking in situation-appropriate interaction, understanding context and being able to interact in different business settings are all vital for effective communication and collaboration.

The ability to have sound English as a lingua franca, is even crucial in view of the multi-national workforce within an organisation. BELS Business English Language courses are designed to strengthen the participants’ ability to communicate effectively in professional and business environments, by combining everyday English skills with a focus on workplace and business topics.

Through this new service, students participate in practical sessions where they can practise workplace communication techniques for meetings, presentations, dealing with clients, telephoning and interviews.​

Then they can use the skills acquired during the course, and implement these in their daily tasks, enabling them to develop their skillset and successfully engage in their business environment.

“The company’s expertise, resources and years of experience creating tailor-made courses for local companies and international students place us in a unique position on the local market,” Rebecca Bonnici, BELS owner and CEO, said. “Following an initial analysis and consultation with our clients, we plan and execute tailor-made courses for the specific industries, focusing on the different roles and requirements within the company.”

With over 20 years’ experience teaching English, BELS English Language School is an owner-run client-focused school. BELS firmly believes that proficient business English skills are the foundation for effective communication and collaboration, as well as the foundation for improvement in the workplace.