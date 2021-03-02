Educators and policymakers should investigate “the gradual dwindling in excellence” in English language studies as A level examiners expressed concern after only 10 students achieved top grade.

In their annual report, examiners said the gradual dwindling in excellence over the last five years is a “cause for concern”. Results have not improved, they said.

In the 2020 session, only 10 students were awarded an A, with a higher concentration of B to D performances and fewer As, Es and Fs when compared to the previous year.

“We are pleased that poor to very poor performances were fewer this year but we are also very concerned about the fact that only 10 candidates obtained an A,” they said.

While in 2020 the percentage of As and Bs, put together, is higher than in 2019 (9.4 per cent, up from 8.1 per cent), this was lower than in 2017 (11 per cent); 2016 (12.3 per cent); 2015 (14.3 per cent) and 2014 (15 per cent).

The examiners said that the 2020 results match those of 2007, something they said was “remarkable”.

They also noted that the drop in poor results could be attributed to an increase in absentee students, who, in the 2020 session, amounted to around a fifth of all those registered for the English A level. According to the examiners’ report, 142 candidates for the exam did not show up.

The examiners also acknowledged the fact that the exam was different than in previous years.

Apart from being moved from May to September, candidates did not sit for the oral component but were, instead, given full marks for this section.

This amounts to around 6% of the total mark.